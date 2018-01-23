How to get Amazon Fire TV Stick with an annual Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 3499

If you are yet to buy an Amazon Prime subscription and also looking for a deal on the Amazon Fire TV stick, any time before the clock strikes 25th January 2018 would be a good time to pick both. Normally, the combination of those two would cost you in the range of Rs 5000. But here’s a trick to make the most of the current Amazon Great Indian sale and save yourself a good 30% effectively on your purchase.

Step 1: If you don’t have an account on Amazon India yet, you will need to create one first. If you already have one, login and move on to the next step.

Step 2: Click on Try Prime link under the Amazon logo. On the next page, click on Join Prime Today. You will be asked to pay Rs 999 for the subscription. Do the needful using your preferred mode of payment. Congratulations, you are now an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Step 3: Go to Your Amazon Pay balance under Your Orders tab on top. Click on Add Money and add Rs 3000 to your Pay balance. Again, use your preferred mode of payment to add the funds.

Step 4: Search for Amazon Fire TV Stick. The page may show you a price of Rs 3,499. Look for ‘Offer of the Day’ or ‘Lightning Deal’ option and click on that. It will now show a price of Rs 3000. If you do not see those options, try after some time and you may see it. Add it to the cart when you see that price tag.

Step 5: During check out, use Amazon Pay balance as the payment option and use the Rs 3000 that you just added to your account (in Step 3) to buy the Fire TV Stick.

In 2 to 3 days, you should get a cashback of Rs 500 in your Amazon Pay balance for your efforts; Rs 300 for Step 3 and Rs 200 for Step 5. You can use it for future purchases on Amazon or any vendor that accepts Amazon Pay as a payment option.

Thus you can be a proud owner of an Amazon Fire TV Stick and an annual Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 3,499 effectively. Keep in mind, these rates and offers are currently valid only till 24th January 2018.