How to free up your 15GB free Google storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos

Google Photos is ending its unlimited free storage for photos on June 1. Once this happens, users will be limited to the 15GB free Google storage that the company allows for all accounts, which will be split across Photos, Gmail and Drive storage.

Users who want more cloud storage can opt for Google’s subscription-based storage plans that start from Rs 120 per month for 100GB storage. However, if you don’t need that kind of storage or simply don’t want to spend money on extra cloud storage, a good way to move forward is to clear up your existing 15GB of free storage. Here’s how to to do that in a few easy steps.

How to clear up your free 15GB Google storage

To check what’s eating up your free 15GB cloud storage and clear unwanted items, you will need the Google One app. If you do not have this already, you can install the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

In the app, go to the ‘Storage’ tab. Here, you will be able to see how much of your free 15GB storage is occupied and by service across your Gmail, Google Drive files and Google Photos data.

To begin clearing up this data, tap on the ‘Free up account storage’ button below. Now you will be able to see a list of elements that are eating up your storage. These will include emails that have been discarded in the bin but now permanently removed, emails with large attachments, unsupported file types on Google Drive and more.

You can enter each of these categories and either select all items or manually choose the files you want to get rid of. Proceed to each category and continue deleting unwanted files until you only have important and desired emails, files and other data.

Note that while this temporary fix will allow you to free up some storage, your list of important files and emails will still build up over time.

When there are no more unnecessary files to delete, you will have to consider backing up some files offline on your computer, or to another cloud storage service.