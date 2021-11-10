Only one AirPod working? Try these simple tips to fix the issue

These days, AirPods are everywhere. The AirPods aren’t just a novelty item; they have a cult-like following among users, transforming the truly wireless earbuds market. They are simple, convenient, and easy to use earbuds. While the AirPods are impeccably perfect, they can too have some issues. For those of us who already have AirPods, a common problem with them is that at times only one of your AirPods is working. It can be because of software issues, Bluetooth connection issues, or even a battery problem. No, you don’t have to buy a new pair of expensive AirPods. Instead, try these handy tips when only one of your AirPods is working.

Check if your AirPods are fully charged

The first thing you should do is to check if AirPods have sufficient battery. There is a possibility one of the AirPods has a low battery. So immediately check the battery charge on the AirPod that’s not working. To check if your AirPods are fully charged, simply place them into the charging case, open the case’s lid, and hold it near your iPhone or iPad. This will show you the battery percentage for your AirPods, or else go to the Bluetooth settings for your AirPods on an Apple device to check the battery.

Turn Bluetooth off

Bluetooth issues are pretty common with AirPods. Just disable Bluetooth on your device, wait for a minute or so and then turn Bluetooth on. Connect the AirPods once again to your iPhone or iPad. If the issue still persists, move on to the next step.

Clean your AirPods

It’s not necessary if this trick works, but if your AirPods aren’t clean, they don’t work properly. Make sure both AirPods are cleaned as dust and dirt can accumulate on the speakers, leading to clogging. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush, or a moist cleaning wipe to gently clean your AirPods. Avoid using water as might damage your AirPods accidentally.

Reset your AirPods

If you have tried every possible trick, but are still unable to fix the issue, it’s time to reset the AirPods. First, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and tap on Bluetooth. You’ll see a list of all the Bluetooth devices that have been paired with your iPhone. AirPods will be on the list. Tap on the “i” button inside a circle and then click on Disconnect and confirm it. Select Forget Device to continue the reset process.

Check your stereo balance

Sometimes tweaking a setting for stereo balance can lead to this issue. Make sure that the sound is balanced and not reduced to a minimum. Open the Settings and choose Accessibility. You’ll notice the Audio/Visual option and tap it. Look at the letters L and R. Keep it aligned in the middle to have an equal volume of sound.

Pair your AirPods with an Android device

The last way to fix this issue is to connect your Airpods to an Android smartphone or tablet. If the AirPods are working fine, it’s likely the issue is related to the software that’s stopping you pair one of the earbuds to the iPhone or iPad. If the Airpod still isn’t working, it’s an issue with the earbud.