How to find out if someone blocked you on WhatsApp How to find out if someone blocked you on WhatsApp

With more and more people shifting to the internet incidents of cyberbullying are increasing. We keep hearing about incidents where hackers hack into WhatsApp accounts and steal data and money. The recently announced PM cares relief fund also led to a lot of scams on WhatsAppp where scammers tricked users to steal money from users by sending out malicious messages. The best way out to ignore someone trying to bully you online via WhatsApp or any other medium is to block them so they can’t reach out again and disturb.

Most social media platforms come with the ‘block’ option that helps users blacklist people. If someone blocks you, you will not be able to connect with them again or send messages or call them. But how do you find out who blocked you on WhatsApp?

Here are some simple tips to find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp.

Also Read: WhatsApp feature we all have been waiting for is finally here

No profile picture

The profile photo will suddenly vanish if someone blocks you on WhatsApp. Until yesterday you were able to see the profile photo but it disappeared suddenly? Well, one of the reasons could be that the contact might have just blocked you. It could also be possible that the contact just removed the display picture. Check with a mutual friend, if your friend can see the profile photo but you can’t you’re blocked.

No status or other details

Along with the profile picture, you won’t be able to see details such as status, las seen, and more if someone blocks you on WhatsApp. Another reason for not able to see the status, photo and other details could be the change in Settings. WhatsApp allows users to limit status, profile photo, last seen, and more to themselves. Your contact could have just reset the Privacy Settings to “Only me”. Again, check with a mutual friend, if your friend can see the account details but you can’t you’re blocked.

Read| WhatsApp forwarded message limit: Is it enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 rumours?

Message not delivered

If someone blocks you it is obvious you won’t be able to send a message on WhatsApp. To find out if someone blocked you send a message and if the message has a single grey tick to it could mean you’re blocked. It must be noted that even if the contact unblocks you later the message you sent while blocked will not be delivered.

New WhatsApp Together at Home sticker pack | Cap on frequently forwarded WhatsApp messages | WhatsApp COVID-19 helpline number

Call not going through

If you suspect a contact has blocked you on WhatsApp just try calling him or her. If the call doesn’t go through you are blocked. Another reason could be internet connectivity. Try calling after the internet is working well and even then if the call doesn’t go through the contact has surely blocked you.

How to block someone on WhatsApp

–Open WhatsApp app

–Open the chat of the contact you wish to block

–Click to view the account

–Scroll down and click on block contact option.

In a similar manner, you can unblock someone on WhatsApp.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd