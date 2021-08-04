How to find nearest COVID-19 testing and vaccination centre using Alexa

Amazon has updated Alexa with new features to make it easier for users to find the latest COVID-19 related information. Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa can now provide information about testing and vaccination centres, as well as information on vaccination availability, COVID-19 helpline numbers, details to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, and much more.

The company says that the information is sourced from CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website and MapmyIndia. Alexa can already share information about COVID-19 related symptoms and cases in India.

With the help of MapmyIndia, Alexa can now find the nearest COVID-19 testing centre along with the travel distance. If you have an Alexa device, then all you need to say “Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?”

Alexa can also help you identify the closest COVID-19 vaccination centres where vaccines are available. For this, one can say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?”

“Alexa recognizes your location from your device registration and provides a list of all the vaccination centres near you. You can use this information to time your visit to the CoWIN portal for booking an appointment,” Amazon said.

Amazon claims that Alexa can now answer all your queries related to vaccination. If you are not sure if the vaccination is safe? Or need to book a slot for vaccination? You can just ask, “Alexa, is COVID vaccine safe?” or “Alexa, how can I register for COVID-19 vaccine?”

Alexa can also provide the COVID helpline numbers in each state, and for this, one just needs to say, “Alexa, what is the COVID helpline number in Tamil Nadu?”

If you want to search for vaccination centres near other pin codes then use the Vaccine Info Alexa skill. The skill will ask you for a pin code, as well as the age category to provide you with information. This can be useful if you are helping friends and family book appointments. In case of unavailability of the vaccine, Alexa can also set a reminder to check with the skill if the vaccine is available the next day. For this, you need to say, “Alexa, open vaccine info.”