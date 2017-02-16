How to enable WhatsApp two-step verification on Android and iPhone

Last week, popular messaging platform WhatsApp rolled out it’s two-step verification (two-factor authentication) for all its users. The new feature adds an extra layer of protection/ security to WhatsApp at user’s end. Earlier the feature was limited to beta version of the app only. WhatsApp by default supports end-to-end encryption for all your communication, which ensures that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read and see the sent messages, and no one else, not even people from WhatsApp.

What is two-step verification?

Two-step verification on WhatsApp is an optional feature that adds more security to your account.

How does two-step verification helps protect your WhatsApp account?

When you have the two-step verification enabled for your WhatsAapp then it asks you to create a six-digit passcode which means that now nobody can use your WhatsApp even if they got hold of your SIM card and verification code.

How to enable WhatsApp two-step verification on Android :

To enable two-step verification for your WhatsApp account, open WhatsApp and tap on three dots (Menu) on top right corner to go to Settings > Account > Two-step Verification > Enable.

Upon enabling the two-step verification, WhatsApp will ask you to put in six-digit passcode followed by an email address. Although, the email step is optional and you can skip it, but it is a good idea to put in an email address beforehand because WhatsApp will send a link on the same email if you wish to disable two-step verification but have forgotten your six-digit passcode. WhatsApp does not verify this email address, so make sure it’s correct.

Important Note: It is highly recommend by WhatsApp that you provide an accurate email address, otherwise it is possible that you might get locked out of your account if you forget your passcode.

How to enable WhatsApp two-step verification on an iPhone :

To enable two-step verification on your iPhone, open WhatsApp and tap on ‘Settings’ (gear icon) in the bottom right corner to go to Account > Two-step Verification > Enable.

Similar to Android, you need to put in six-digit passcode followed by an email address to recover passcode or disable two-step verification feature.

WhatsApp notes that in order to help users remember WhatsApp passcode, the app will periodically ask them to put in six-digit passcode. WhatsApp notes that there is no option to disable this feature unless you disable the two-step verification.

Also, if you have two-step verification enabled, your number will not be permitted to reverify on WhatsApp within 7 days of last using WhatsApp without your passcode. If your number is reverified on WhatsApp after 30 days of last using WhatsApp, and without your passcode, your account will be deleted and a new one will be created upon successfully reverifying, adds company.