How to enable WhatsApp disappearing messages feature on Android, iOS and KaiOS

WhatsApp disappearing messages feature: WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature is now available for everyone, so you can try it now if you still haven’t. Do note that the messages will only disappear after seven days. Also, make sure the other person has also enabled the “Disappearing messages” feature for you. The company is yet to give an option to set time for the disappearing messages.

WhatsApp says that media and messages won’t disappear from outside the chat or from any devices they are saved on. It is worth noting that the receiver can take a screenshot of the chat or keep a copy of the chat even if the feature is enabled. In case you are wondering, messages sent or received before disappearing messages is enabled won’t be affected. Now, read on to know more about how you can enable or disable it.

How to enable WhatsApp disappearing messages on iOS, Android, Web

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and visit the profile of the person you want to turn on the feature.

Step 2: Scroll down a bit and tap on Disappearing messages. In case you can’t find the feature in the app, then you need to check in Google Play Store if there is an update.

Step 3: Press Continue after reading the instructions. WhatsApp gives you a brief of how this feature works, and you can get more details by tapping on Learn more. Once you are aware of everything, you can select “On” to enable Disappearing messages feature. You can follow the same process to disable it.

How to use WhatsApp disappearing messages on KaiOS

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat.

Step 2: Press Options > View Contact > OK.

Step 3: Select Disappearing Messages and press on Edit.

Step 4: If prompted, press Next > OK. You then need to select On and then press on OK.

