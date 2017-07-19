How to enable two-step authentication for protecting your Google account

Two-step authentication is one of the important measures when it comes to ensuring the safety of your Google Account. As it implies, the whole purpose behind opting for two-step authentication is to block any unauthorized login attempt from accessing your account. What is exciting about two-step authentication is the fact that even if someone else gets your password, he/she will not be able to access your account. All that is possible by asking users to input a unique code they receive on their phone in addition to a password. We tried setting up two-step authentication ourselves. In case you are wondering what procedure needs to be followed in order opt for two-step authentication, here is our step-by-step guide to help you do it.

How to enable two-step authentication

Step 1: Go to https://www.google.com/intl/en/landing/2step/ and sign in to your Google Account which you want to secure. Click on “Get Started.” You will then be prompted to set up your mobile phone.

Step 2: Enter a mobile number and get it verified by either a one-time password (OTP) or a voice call. Once your number is verified, you will be asked to turn on two-factor authentication.

Note: If the event that you want to disable two-step authentication, you can do so by going to https://myaccount.google.com/signinoptions/two-step-verification.

It is worth pointing out that this extra security will cost you extra efforts. You will have to enter an OTP every time you want to sign in. To avoid just that, Google recently introduced a new feature called ‘Prompt.’ So instead of typing verification codes, get a prompt on your phone and just tap ‘Yes’ to login.

How to enable Google Prompt

Android users first need to ensure their account is added to their smartphone. If not, go to your phone’s Settings > Accounts > Other Accounts > Add account (these steps may differ with different phones). Two-step authentication dashboard will detect your account and push a notification on your smartphone asking if you are trying to sign in from another computer. Tap ‘Yes’ and Google Prompt will be activated. iOS users, on the other hand, need to follow the similar procedure on their iPhone 5s or above.

Two-step authentication aside, there are many other ways to secure your Google account i.e., using a strong password, keeping your system/browser updated, keeping account recovery options updated, and more. Are you planning to enable two-step authentication? If yes, let us know in comments below.