(Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Whatsapp brings slew of updates every now and then to make user experience much more interactive and comfortable. Following this, earlier this year Whatsapp introduced the much awaited dark mode for its Android, iOS and Web application. To lessen eye-restraint, it brought dark mode with colour theme based on Black-Grey and Off-white colours which provides a soothing glare to our eyes even in low-lit ambience.

Furthermore, in its latest update, Whatsapp will soon going to introduce Mute Forever feature for the users. According to various rumours rife by tipsters, the update is available to Beta users as of now which can extend the feature of muting any specific group or individual chat permanently in addition to eight hours, one week and one-year options.

As the culture of work-from-home with no time restrictions and virtual conversation and meetings based on WhatsApp become all the more prominent, dark mode feature is quite beneficial option available with the users. Here we tell you how to enable and disable Dark Mode on Whatsapp.

How to enable, disable Dark Mode on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and tap on three dots beside search option in top-right corner

In the drop-down menu, click on Settings

Now, tap on ‘Chats’ option and go to Display menu

Click on ‘Theme’ option and tap on option ‘Dark’ to enable dark-mode while tap on option ‘Light’ to disable the dark theme

For automatic setting of Dark Mode, click on ‘System Default’ which will apply dark-mode only when phone’s dark-mode is activated.

How to enable and disable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Open web.whatsapp.com on your browser and scan the QR code through your Android/iOS-based WhatsApp account to sync your account.

After syncing the account, click on three dots on the top-right corner of the contacts window

In the drop-down menu, click on settings and go to ‘Themes’

After clicking on Themes, select the option ‘Dark’ to enable dark-mode while click on ‘Light’ to disable the dark theme in the application.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.