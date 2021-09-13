scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
How to enable Dark Mode for Google Search on desktops

Check out how you can switch from light mode to dark mode and back on Google Search for desktops.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 13, 2021 1:59:03 pm
Here's how you can enable Dark Mode on Google Search on desktops.

Google Search is getting a new Dark Mode on desktop that will make the website easier to use at night. With its minimal contrast ratio for readability, the darker version of Google Search will help users reduce eye strain. Similar to Dark Mode implementations on smartphone apps, Google Search users on desktop will now be able to switch between three modes.

These are Dark Mode turned on, off or dynamically synced with the default theme of the computer. This will be really handy if you have set your desktop to go light and dark at particular times of the day when you need, or don’t need that extra brightness. The new settings will apply to the main Google Homepage, the search results, settings and some other linked web pages.

Here’s how you can switch between the new Dark Mode settings for Google Search on desktop.

How to enable Dark Mode on Google Search

Step 1: Go to the Google homepage, or simply type in ‘http://www.google.com’ (without the inverted commas) in your address bar.

Step 2: In the bottom right of the Google Homepage, you should see  a ‘Settings’ button. Click on it. In the menus that will spring up, navigate to Search Settings/ Appearance.

Step 3: You should see three options here.’Device Default’ as the name suggests, will sync your Google Search theme with that of your desktop. Meanwhile, Light or Dark theme options will force the page to stick to one mode. Choose whichever option you like and it should be in effect immediately.

Google Search has had Dark Mode on the mobile app for a while now, and now the feature has come to desktop users as well. Note that the rollout has begun from September 9 and if you still don’t see the option to switch to Dark Mode, it should be rolled out to you soon.

