How to enable Bitmoji AOD (Always-On display) on your OnePlus phone

Bitmoji AOD, or Always On Display is one of the many new features that OnePlus devices with OxygenOS 11 are getting. While originally available only for the OnePlus 9 series devices, recent updates have also brought the feature to older phones like the OnePlus Nord.

Bitmoji AOD brings a personalised Ambient Display screen where your Bitmoji character can be seen on top of the screen, usually mirroring what you’re up to. For instance, if you have music playing, you will find your Bitmoji avatar grooving with a pair of headphones, or if it is getting late at night, your avatar will be sleeping in bed. Check it out in action below.

If your phone is eligible for the feature and you have updated to the correct version of OxygenOS for it, here’s how you can easily set up Bitmoji AOD on your OnePlus phone.

Step 1: Download the Bitmoji App

The Bitmoji app is necessary for the feature to work. You can download it from the Google Play Store if you don’t already have the application.

Download the Bitmoji app and set up your avatar. (File) Download the Bitmoji app and set up your avatar. (File)

Step 2: Create your avatar on Bitmoji

Bitmoji lets you customise your own character which you can base on how you look. Set up your character to match your hairstyle, facial features and clothing (or don’t, if you choose) and save your avatar when you’re satisfied with the look.

Step 3: Head to customisation

Exit the Bitmoji app and head over to your phone’s Settings app. Here, navigate to Settings/ Customisation/ Clock on ambient display. Choose the Bitmoji option amidst the various clocks and follow up by linking your phone to your Bitmoji avatar through the Bitmoji app, which you already installed.

Set the Bitmoji clock up on your Ambient Display. (File) Set the Bitmoji clock up on your Ambient Display. (File)

That’s it! Your Bitmoji avatar is now on your Ambient Display screen.

How to make your Bitmoji be Always-On

Turn on Always-On ambient display in the settings. (File) Turn on Always-On ambient display in the settings. (File)

If you’d like it to be displayed whenever you access the ambient display by tapping your screen or picking up your phone, this is it. However, if you’d like it to stay always on, head over to Settings/ Display/ Ambient Display/ Always-on ambient display and choose either the ‘All day’ option or pick a schedule you like.