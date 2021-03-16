How to easily find key WhatsApp settings on Android

WhatsApp has the simplest user interface, but there are some people who find it difficult to even locate the settings section on their phone. There are a lot of features that some might not be able to discover immediately. If you are someone who doesn’t know how to back up WhatsApp chats, change the phone number, find settings, set new wallpaper or clear up WhatsApp media content, then check out the easy steps to get done with this.

How to find settings on WhatsApp on Android?

In order to reach the settings menu, all you need to do is open WhatsApp and tap on the 3-dotted icon. You will find this icon on the top right corner of the screen. It is on the right side of the search bar icon. When you tap on it, you will find “Settings” at the bottom of the dropdown menu.

How to change WhatsApp chat wallpapers?

Step 1: You first need to open any WhatsApp chat and then hit the three-doted icon located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on “Wallpaper” and then tap again on the “Change” button. You now need to choose the wallpaper of your choice. To preview different wallpapers, you need to swipe left or right. Once you find your desired wallpaper, then hit Set Wallpaper.

You will be asked whether you want to set that particular wallpaper for all your chats for a particular individual. You can then adjust Wallpaper Dimming if you think that your wallpaper is too flashy. You are all set now. Just press the back button to check out the new wallpaper on the chat.

How to find Storage Management tool on WhatsApp?

Step 1: You will find WhatsApp’s Storage Management tool in the Settings section.

Step 2: Storage and data > Manage storage on WhatsApp.

In case you are not aware, this tool lets you check how much storage is being consumed by WhatsApp media content. The company has added a dedicated option that shows media files that are forwarded many times. This helps easily clean up unnecessary files.

One also gets to check files that are larger than 5MB in size. WhatsApp gives you the option to preview each file before deleting it. The tool also showcases all the existing chats that are consuming more storage.

How to change WhatsApp number?

WhatsApp lets you easily change your mobile number without losing your chats, which is a great feature that the messaging app offers to its users. Before you check out the steps, you need to make sure your new mobile number can receive SMS or phone calls and has an active cellular connection. You also need to make sure your old phone number is currently registered on WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Settings.

Step 2: Tap on Account > Change Number > Next.

Step 3: Now, just enter your old phone number in the first field and your new phone number in the second field, both in full international format. After filling the blanks, you need to tap on “Next.”

Step 4: WhatsApp will ask you whether you want your contacts to be notified about your latest number. After making the decision, you need to tap again on the “Done” button. You’ll then be prompted to register your new phone number.

How to back up WhatsApp chats?

You can back up all your WhatsApp chats very easily and it will take only a few minutes. You just need to follow a few simple steps, so keep reading.

Step 1: First, you need to open WhatsApp on your Android phone and visit the settings section by tapping on the three-dotted button located in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up to Google Drive.

Now, you need to select a backup frequency other than the “Never” option. After that, you need to select the Google account you would like to back up your chat history to. If you have multiple Google accounts, then WhatsApp will show you all your Google accounts. You now need to tap on the “Back up over” option to choose the network you want to use for backups.