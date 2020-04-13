How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing: A step-by-step guide

Here is how you can download YouTube videos. Here is how you can download YouTube videos.

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platform across the world. It is owned by Google and offers a wide variety of content for all age groups. YouTube also allows its users to download and store the video within the app to view them later when they do not have an internet connection to stream the videos.

Downloading YouTube videos also comes handy when you have a poor connection and the data speed is too low to directly stream videos properly. Since YouTube offers different quality and size to download a video, the feature comes really handy when you are trying to watch a song in full HD resolution. Just download it and see it on repeat without using internet data again and again.

How to download YouTube videos

*Open YouTube

*Play a video you want to download and tap the download button

*Alternatively, you can tap on the three-dot icons next to the video on the YouTube feed and tap on Download

*Now, select the “Download quality”— the higher the quality you choose, the more data it will consume

*When you see the blue Download tick, it means the video is now available for offline viewing.

Notably, some YouTube videos are not available to download. To see downloaded videos, go to Library > Downloads. Here, you will see all of your downloaded videos. If your download is not starting, you need to go tap on the three dots on the top right corner and tap on Settings under Downloads.

Here you can select Download quality for your offline videos as well as disable the “Download over Wi-Fi only” option. If you are looking to download videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms, check how you can do it.

