How to download Yahoo Messenger chat history after the messenger service shutdown

In what could be a bad news for all the 90’s kids out there, Yahoo Messenger will no longer be supported after today, July 17, 2018. As a result, you will no longer be able to access your Yahoo Messenger chats since the service itself will no longer work. Although the exact reason why Yahoo Messenger is going away is unknown, Yahoo says their focus remains on introducing new communication tools that better suit consumer requirements, namely Yahoo Squirrel.

Yahoo acknowledged they have many fans and users worldwide who have used the Messenger service ever since it came to existence. So, obviously, you might want to download your Yahoo Messenger chat history while it is still possible. Yahoo Messenger chat history will be available to download until the end of November 2018.

Here is how you can officially download your Yahoo Messenger chat history and everything else you need to know about Yahoo Messenger shutdown:

How to download Yahoo Messenger chat history

Step 1: Go to Yahoo Messenger download request site, https://messenger.yahoo.com/getmydata. Sign into your Yahoo account.

Step 2: Choose your verification method. Enter the account key sent to you to complete verification. Click download.

Step 3: Enter the email address to receive a file containing your Yahoo Messenger chat history. Click OK.

Yahoo takes some time to curate your chat history after your request and then intimate you via email regarding the same Yahoo takes some time to curate your chat history after your request and then intimate you via email regarding the same

Step 4: You will then receive your Yahoo Messenger chat history on your email.

Yahoo Messenger is gone. Now what’s next?

Yahoo recommends you should remove Yahoo Messenger app from all your devices as soon as you download your Yahoo Messenger chat history. The company says currently there is no replacement for Yahoo Messenger. Yahoo Messenger shutdown will not impact your Yahoo account. All other Yahoo products and services like Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Fantasy etc. will continue to work normally.

Currently, Yahoo is experimenting with a new group messaging app in beta called Squirrel. It is an invite-only chat service. Interested users can request an invite by visiting squirrel.yahoo.com.

