How to download movies, TV shows from Netflix and watch without internet

Netflix lets users download movies and watch them offline. Here’s how. (Image: Bloomberg) Netflix lets users download movies and watch them offline. Here’s how. (Image: Bloomberg)

Before taking a long haul flight I download music, movies and offline games on my smartphone every time. Two of my favorite streaming service are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. I also use Hotstar sometimes. All three platform lets subscribers download movies and TV shows on their smartphone very easily. In this article, let’s focus on Netflix and take a look at the step-by-step process on how to download movies from Netflix and watch them when stable internet connection isn’t available. For instance, on a flight to the US from India.

How to download movies from Netflix

First of all, one should know that Netflix doesn’t lets users download each and every movie available on the platform. The list includes select movies and web series. To know which movies and TV shows are available for download, users will first need to update the app from Google Play store, then open Netflix and click on the “Download” option available at the bottom of the screen. The “Download” option sits next to the “Coming soon” option.

To download movies from Netflix, first click on the “download” icon. Note: The option looks like an arrow pointing at the bottom.

The movies and TV shows available for download list will then appear on the phone screen. All the listed movies can be downloaded for offline viewing.

Select the movies and TV shows that needs to be downloaded.

Ensure to change the download setting to WiFi only so mobile data doesn’t finish. This is because movies are heavy files and need lots of data to download.

In case of unavailability or patchy WiFi network, disable the “WiFi only” option so Netflix uses mobile data to download movies.

Users must choose download video quality from Standard and High. It should be noted, to save data downloading movies in Standard option is recommended while if picture quality matters High is a better option.

You can also cancel the download in the middle. (check screenshot below to know).

Netflix Smart Downloads option

Netflix brings Smart Downloads option with it. The Smart Downloads option basically automatically downloads the next episode of a TV show you’re watching and deletes the episodes that has already been watched. The Smart Downloads feature works only when the phone is connected to a WiFi network.

For instance, imagine you finished watching an episode you’ve downloaded. The next time your phones connects to WiFi the previously downloaded and watched episode will automatically get deleted and the next episode will be downloaded. The good bit about this feature is, it reduces the burden of space consumption in the phone, which is a problem when you manually download a movie or a TV show and forget to delete it.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd