How to download iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 on your iPhone, iPad

Apple released a new iOS and iPadOS update today globally. The new iOS 13.4 brings with it new Memoji stickers and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app addition to the bug fixes and improvements. The iPadOS 13.4 update comes with mouse and trackpad support. Apple clearly built this update keeping in mind the new iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard. The new trackpad support lets users use the iPad more like a laptop and boosts productivity.

Most of the time the Apple device alerts the user if there’s a new update. There could also be times when users might have not received the notification, in that case just head to the Setting menu of the iPhone. Before starting the update installation process ensure to connect the iPhone to the charger as well as the Wi-Fi network.

Go to the Settings menu

Scroll down to the “General” option

Then tap on Software update

Click on the Download and Install option right in the middle of the screen

Enter your passcode.

Note: If a messaging asking to temporarily remove apps because the software needs more space on the phone for the update tap on Continue option or Cancel. If Continue is selected the update will reinstall apps that it removed.

To update the software click on Install option. You can also tap on Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind me Later option as per convenience. Of you select Tonight option just plug your device to power before you go to sleep. The device will be automatically updated to the latest software overnight and you can enjoy all the new features in the morning.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 13.4 using computer

If you’re unable to update the iPhone wirelessly, you can update manually using a computer.

Connect your computer to a Wi-Fi or Ethernet network before you update.

On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes.

Connect your device to your computer.

Locate the device on your computer.

Click General or Settings, then click Check for Update.

Click Download and Update.

If asked, enter your passcode. If you don’t know your passcode, learn what to do.

First go to the Settings menu and scroll down to General option

Tap in Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Enter your passwords, if prompted

Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Tap Again to confirm and the download will begin automatically.

Note: Before downloading the latest iPadOS update, make sure you have a recent iCloud backup.

