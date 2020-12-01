How to download Facebook and YouTube videos

There are a lot of people who like to watch videos on Facebook. However, if they want to download the video for some purpose, there is no option to view offline. YouTube, on the other hand, gives you the option to download any video and watch it within the app. So, Facebook users will have to search for a third-party app to download videos. Don’t worry, we have got you covered. You can check below the steps for how to download Facebook as well as YouTube videos on a phone or desktop.

How to download videos Facebook on phone and desktop

Step 1: Open the Facebook video which you want to download on your device.

Step 2: Once you open the link on your phone, tap on the share button, go to ‘More options,’ and press on ‘Copy.’ Alternative, you can also tap on the three-dotted icon of the post and select ‘Copy link.’ On the desktop, you can follow the same steps.

Step 3: Now, open fbdown.net in a browse, paste the link in the box, and click Download.

Step 4: Tap on ‘More options’ and press on Force Download SD or HD. The video will then be saved in your Downloads folder.

How to download YouTube videos on desktop

Step 1: Downloading a YouTube video is also pretty easy. You just need to visit ‘en.savefrom.net‘ website.

Step 2: Once you open it, paste the YouTube video link you want to download on your laptop. The site offers you several options to change the resolution.

Step 3: After selecting the resolution, and press the download button. You will then find the downloaded video in the Downloads folder.

How to download YouTube videos on mobile

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your mobile phone and open the video.

Step 2: You will notice a download option just below the video. Tap on that Download button and downloading will start. You can then view the video offline in the library section of YouTube. For this, you don’t require internet.

If you want to watch the video in your phone’s storage, then you can download the Snaptube app from its official site – Snaptubeapp.com. Once you install it on your smartphone, you just need to find the YouTube video you desire to download and then press on the download button. Users are advised to download any video after taking the permission of the creator.

