The citizens of India can now download Aadhaar card from the UIDAI’s official website without using their registered mobile number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing authority, has announced this to help those who haven’t registered their number.

Previously, users were required to have registered phone numbers that were linked to the Aadhaar to download it. Read on to know more about how you can download Aadhaar card online.

How to download Aadhaar card without registered mobile number

Step 1: First, visit the official UIDAI website, and tap on “My Aadhaar.”

Step 2: You then need to click on the ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option.

Step 3: After that, you will be asked to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Users also get the option to enter 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead of Aadhaar card number.

Step 4: Once you are done with this, you will be required to enter the security or captcha code.

Step 5: Now if you want to download the card without your registered mobile number, then you will have to click on the ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option.

Step 6: Once done, you will be required to enter your alternative number or non-registered mobile number.

Step 7: After that, you need to click on ‘Send OTP.’ You will then get One Time Password (OTP) on the alternative number you just entered. Users will also be asked to click on the ‘terms and condition’ checkbox, after which they can click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 10: Now you will be redirected to a new page, showing ’Preview Aadhaar Letter’ for further verification for reprinting. After this, you need to select the ‘Make payment’ option.

Note: You should keep your digital signature ready as you will be required to submit this to download the PDF. At the end, a Service Request Number will also be generated via SMS. You can then use that number to track your application status until the Aadhaar letter is dispatched to you.