How to downgrade iOS 11 public beta to iOS 10.3.2

Apple had recently released the public beta of iOS 11, and while many have loved it, some people are not taking to the new OS with much love. It is not as smooth as iOS 10 on many devices and does have a few bugs here and there, which could be why some users are not getting the best experience out of their iOS device. If you updated to iOS 11 Public Beta just out of curiosity and are not really enjoying the experience, worry not for we have you covered. Here is a step by step set of instructions that will help you downgrade your iPhone or iPad back to iOS 10.3.2. The whole method will take some time and patience.

Points to remember before doing downgrading:

Backups made on iOS 11 cannot be restored in iOS 10.3.2, hence after the restore, only the backup made when you were on iOS 10 will be restored.

If you download the wrong IPSW file, the Restore will not be possible. So make sure you’ve downloaded the right one. The best resource for downloading iOS firmware without a mixup in devices is from a website called ipsw.me

The lightning cable that you are using should be original or at least an MFI-certified one.

Make sure that nothing interrupts the restore process, such as removal of the cable or an accidental shutdown of your PC/Mac.

We have listed a few things below to absolutely do before you start the downgrade process. This will minimise the chance of failure during the restore process.

Install the latest version of iTunes on your Windows or Mac PC

Backup your apps and data

Download iOS 10.3.2 IPSW corresponding to your Apple device.

Now that we’re ready to downgrade the iPhone or iPad back to iOS 10.3.2, here is the procedure you should follow

Step 1: On your Apple device, go to your iCloud settings and turn off “Find My iPhone”

Step 2: Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC using a lighting cable

Step 3: Open iTunes and go to the summary section under Device tab

Step 4: Hold Shift (Windows) or Option (Mac) key and click on Restore iPhone

Step 5: You will be prompted with a browser window, where you have to select the IPSW file you downloaded. Select the IPSW file and click open.

Step 6: Once iTunes verifies the IPSW file with the Apple server, it will show you a prompt where you have to click on restore.

Step 7: iTunes will now extract and verify the software and within few mins, your device will revert back to iOS 10.3.2

Step 8: Unplug your device and just follow the on-screen instructions to setup your iPhone or iPad.