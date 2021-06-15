How to disable WhatsApp Web’s persistent notification

WhatsApp Web support is one of the app’s most handy features, allowing users to take their personal and group chats to a web browser on their desktop or laptop. However, one perk of WhatsApp Web may feel frustrating to some users. This is the persistent notification the app puts on your phone.

The persistent notification is a nifty feature to let users know that their account has also been logged into from another device. However, it will always be pinned to the top of your notifications too, and on some custom Android skins, that might mean not being able to see other priority notifications until you pull down the notification panel further with a second swipe.

The WhatsApp Web persistent notification cannot be swiped away either. However, you can get rid of it in case you don’t need it. Here’s how to get rid of the WhatsApp Web persistent notification in a few easy steps.

1. Go to WhatsApp’s app settings

You will first need to head into WhatsApp’s app settings also known as the app info page. To do this, you can go to your phone’s settings and navigate to Apps/ WhatsApp.

Some user interfaces like Xiaomi’s MIUI or OxygenOS by OnePlus will simply allow you to long-press on WhatsApp in the recent tabs window to directly get to the page.

2. Head into ‘Notifications’ and turn off ‘Other Notifications’

Next head into the ‘Notifications’ section. Here you will find a number of sections and sub-sections. Scroll all the way down till you find the ‘Other notifications’ sub-section, enter it, and turn off the toggle you see on the top of the subsequent page.

This should do the trick. You have now disabled the persistent WhatsApp Web notification. but will continue to get notifications for chats and voice/video calls.

In case you wish to bring back the persistent notification in the future, simply come back to this settings page and turn the toggle from Step 2 back on.