Ever given your phone to family members and worried about they might read a personal message in the notification panel or lock screen? If by any chance you have experienced this, then there is a way to avoid accidents from taking place. You can ensure this doesn’t happen by simply disable WhatsApp notification or preview message option.

While iOS users have the option in the WhatsApp app to disable the preview option, Android users need to turn it off from phone’s settings section.

Note that when preview option is disabled by iOS users, WhatsApp only shows the name of the sender and the text in the notification will be “Message.” But, this won’t be the case for Android users as they will turn off WhatsApp’s notifications option in phone’s Settings. Read on to know more.

Android: How to disable WhatsApp message preview on lock screen

Step 1: Go to Phone’s settings section.

Step 2: Tap on ‘Apps & Notifications,’ and search WhatsApp app.

Step 3: Once you find the messaging app, go to Notifications.

Step 4: Toggle off ‘Show Notifications.’ Once this is done, you won’t see any WhatsApp messages on the phone’s lock screen or in the notification panel.

If you don’t want to disable notifications for WhatsApp and still want to hide messages in the notification panel, then you can disable WhatsApp’s ‘High Priority’ feature. In case you are unaware, it allows users to manage push notifications in a better way.

When the feature is enabled, you will get all the incoming notifications on top of the notifications centre. This is applicable to both private chats and groups. However, do note that disabling ‘High Priority’ won’t mean you will not get notifications. They will appear somewhere in the notification panel if you have a lot of messages. It is better to turn off notification for the messaging app in the Settings section of the phone to be safe.

iOS: How to disable WhatsApp message preview on lock screen

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and visit the Settings section, which is located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Notifications’ option.

Step 3: Disable the ‘Show Preview’ option.

Now, whenever you will receive a new WhatsApp message, nobody will be able to see any of your messages. If you follow these steps, then the notification will only tell you the name of the sender with a “Message” label.

