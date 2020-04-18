How to delete Zoom from smartphone, PC

Here’s how you can remove Zoom on your device if you do not need it. (Image: Bloomberg) Here’s how you can remove Zoom on your device if you do not need it. (Image: Bloomberg)

Zoom has recently fallen down a rabbit hole when it comes to privacy concerns that have been raised. The app saw a huge boom during the initial days of the COVID-19 global outbreak back in February and then carried that success to March. However, since then several organisat have banned the app from being used to converse with each other.

One of the major concerns most people using Zoom have is that the random meeting ID that has been generated specifically for a meeting can be easily guessed by anyone trying to get into random meetings, by using a technique called Zoombombing.

Zoombombing is just one of the many recent security and privacy concerns that have been raised against Zoom. Some time ago, we even got to learn that user information was also being leaked, just because of an issue with how Zoom groups all of its contacts.

And just when we thought all of this was behind us and Zoom was sending updates to fix these issues, we got to know that Zoom had been misleading people with the claims it was making on its website and app. In a statement to The Intercept a Zoom spokesperson said that, “it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings.” Thus putting Zoom’s claim of having the ability to “secure a meeting with end-to-end encryption,” seem falsified.

All of this including various other security concerns that have been raised have made doubts creep into the minds of its users who are now scared of using the platform. Many have even shifted to using different apps like Skype, Hangouts and more. If you have shifted to using a different app and do not want to use Zoom anymore, here’s how you can remove it completely from your device.

Deleting Zoom from Android smartphones

* Open the Settings panel of your Android phone.

* Navigate to the Apps section and scroll through the list of your apps to find Zoom.

* If the app is running, click on Force Stop and then tap on the Clear data option.

* Now tap on the uninstall option and wait for the app to get removed.

Deleting Zoom from an iPhone

* Open the Settings menu and navigate to the ‘General’ option.

* This will open a new window, inside their find and tap on ‘iPhone’ storage option.

* This will then bring up the amount of storage used.

* Find Zoom and tap on it.

* Now click on the Delete app option and wait.

Deleting Zoom from a Windows PC

* Open the start menu and search for control panel.

* Now open the control panel and tap on uninstall a program, under the programs option.

* Now navigate to Zoom, and click it once.

* After that click on uninstall in the top bar.

Deleting Zoom from a macOS PC

* Open Finder from the dock.

* Now inside of the folder that opens up, press on the Applications option located in the left hand side bar.

* Now navigate to Zoom.

* click and hold the Zoom app and drag it to the Trash.

* Now open up the Trash Bin and delete the app from there too.

