How to delete YouTube watch and search history on Android, iOS and web

Google probably knows more about you than yourself. Every single search you have made on YouTube — even those embarrassing ones you would like to keep a secret — are being recorded by the search giant. Now imagine someone gets to know you about your dirty secrets, the damage to your image will be irredeemable.

The only way to save yourself from humiliation is to become more vigilant about your YouTube privacy settings. If you watch YouTube videos on an Android smartphone, tablet, iPhone or web, there is a way to clear your search and watch history.

Delete YouTube watch and search history on desktop

First, delete YouTube watch history



*Open YouTube’s official website.

*Sign in into your account.

*On the left-hand corner, click on history.

*From the menu located on the right-hand side, select ‘Watch history’.

*Now find the video you wish to delete from YouTube history and then click on the little ‘X’ icon next to it- or else clear all your watch history in one go.

Now, remove search history

*Open YouTube’s official website.

*Sign in to your account.

*On the left-hand corner, click on history.

*From the menu located on the right end, select ‘Search history’.

*From the same menu, click on ‘Clear All Search History’.

Delete YouTube watch and search history on Android and iOS

The process on mobile is exactly the same as the one on the desktop.

*Fire up the YouTube app on your Android smartphone, tablet or iPhone.

*Select ‘Library’ from the options below.

*Select ‘History’.

*Here you will find all the watched videos. Spot the video you wish to delete, and that’s it.

On Android, users have to tap on the ‘three dots’ icon on the right and then select ‘Remove from Watch History.’ iOS users need to swipe left on the video and tap on ‘Remove.



You can also delete search history by opening the search bar, find the specific term you wish to remove and keep your finger on it for a couple of seconds. The ‘remove from history’ option will then emerge.