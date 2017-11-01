How to delete WhatsApp messages once and for all

In case you were wondering some ways to delete that accidentally-sent message on WhatsApp, there’s a good news for you! WhatsApp is finally rolling out ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature to the masses. Previously, deleting WhatsApp messages would only delete them for senders. But thankfully with the new feature, messages can be deleted for both sender and receiver now.

To give a background, the feature will be helpful particularly in a situation where you’ve sent a message to a wrong person or you’ve made some typos. Embarrassing right? Now is the time you can undo your actions. But there are a few things that you need to know. So in this article, we are going to discuss how it works and everything you need to know.

In case your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version, you may have received this feature already. If not, you can manually go to Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS to check for the update. Once you’ve made sure that you have an update WhatsApp running on your phone, here’s how you can use the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp. Go to a conversation wherein you are are looking to delete a particular message. However, make sure that message can only be deleted within 7 minutes of sending it.

Tap & hold the message and select the Trash bin iconStep 2: Assuming that you’ve opened a conversation, tap and hold the message that you want to delete. Interestingly, you can also select multiple messages. We’ve tested the feature ourselves and it works with messages of all types i.e., text message, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, contact cards, files, locations, quoted messages and status replies.

Step 3: Once you’ve selected the message, tap the trash icon at the top right corner of your chat interface. You will get multiple options to select from such as Delete for me, Cancel and Delete for Everyone.

Once you tap the Trash bin icon you will the Delete for Everyone optionStep 4: Since you want the message to delete for both you and the recipient, select ‘Delete for Everyone’ option from the list.

Step 5: Once you tap the ‘Delete for Everyone’ option, messages will no longer be available. However, it mentions ‘this message was deleted,’ implying that message has been deleted on the recipient’s end. Meanwhile, on your WhatsApp interface, it will show ‘You deleted this message’.