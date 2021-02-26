How to delete WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram accounts and download all your data

How to delete WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram accounts and download all your data (Image by Robert Cheaib from Pixabay)

Looking for ways to permanently delete WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram? We have got you covered. But, we advise you to first download all your data before deleting the social media accounts. We have explained everything in detail as to how you can download your data, how much time it will take, and what data you will get. Do note that once you delete your account, all your photos, videos, chats, and other account data, will be permanently removed from the platforms. Keep reading to know more.

WhatsApp app (Image source: Reuters) WhatsApp app (Image source: Reuters)

How to download WhatsApp data

Before deleting your WhatsApp account, you can download all your data if you want to keep a back up of all your chats.

Step 1: You can export your personal WhatsApp chats and for this, you just need to visit Settings > Chats > Chat History > Export Chat.

Step 2: Choose the chat you want to export.

Step 3: tap on “Include media” if you also want to include all the files, photos, videos and other media you exchanged with the individual.

Step 4: Choose the app you want to export chat to. WhatsApp displays apps like Google Drive and Gmail.

How to delete a WhatsApp account

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dotted icon.

Step 2: Visit Settings > Account section > Delete My Account.

Step 3: You then will be required to enter your mobile number and tap on Delete My Account. WhatsApp will ask you to select a reason for why you want to delete your account.

Step 4: Once done, all you need to do is tap on Delete My Account.

Fcaebook app (Image source: Reuters) Fcaebook app (Image source: Reuters)

How to download all the Facebook data

You can download all your Facebook before deleting the account. Once you send a request to Facebook for the data, it will email you a link. It includes posts, photos, and videos you shared on the social media platform. You will also get all the messages or chat conversations you had on Facebook. The company also provides your contact info, events, timeline, and other details.

Step 1: To get the download link of your Facebook data, go to Settings and privacy section, which is hidden in the hamburger menu.

Step 2: Tap on Settings > Scroll down and tap on “Download your Information.” (You will find this option in the You Facebook Information section.)

Step 3: Select or deselect all the information you want from Facebook and tap on Create file. The company will then send you the download link to your data. Do note that the downloading time will depend on how much data you’ve generated. It might take 15 minutes or more than that. As mentioned above, the link will be available via email.

How to delete a Facebook account

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your phone and go to Settings & Privacy > Settings.

Step 2: Type deactivate on the search bar and tap on the search button.

Step 3: You will get the “Account ownership and Control” option, just tap on it.

Step 4: Tap on Deactivation and Deletion > Choose Delete Account to permanently delete the account. After making the selection, click on “Continue to Account Deletion.”

Instagram app logo Instagram app logo

How to download all the Instagram data

Just like Facebook, Instagram too lets you download all your data. Once you ask for the download link, Instagram creates a file of all the photos, videos and Stories you have shared on the platform and emails you the link. Instagram says the process may take up to 48 hours, so you will have to be patient.

Step 1: Open Instagram on your phone, and go Settings by tapping on the hamburger menu.

Step 2: Go to Security > Download Data > enter your email id.

Step 3: Tap on Request Download. Instagram will ask you to enter your password before accepting your request.

How to delete an Instagram account

Step 1: You don’t get the Delete My Account option on the mobile version of Instagram. Go to this Instagram site to directly land on the delete account page.

Step 2: If you’re not logged into Instagram on the web, you’ll be asked to log in first.

Step 3: Select an option from the dropdown menu next to Why are you deleting your account? and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account will only appear after you’ve selected a reason from the menu.

Step 4: Click or tap Permanently delete my account.