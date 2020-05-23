How to delete TikTok account (Express photo: Sneha Saha) How to delete TikTok account (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Hashtags like #DeleteTikTok, #banTikTok, and some more are trending all across social media in the country after a popular TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui was critised for glorifying acid attacks in one of its videos. TikTok has suspended Siddiqui from the platform, who had millions of followers. After the video went viral National Commission of Women in India chairperson Rekha Sharma called for a ban of the app in the country. Sharma said that she will write to GOI. “It not only has these objectionable videos but also pushing youngsters towards unproductive life where they are living only for few followers and even dying when the numbers decline,” she said.

Since then people have been heading to app stores to rate TikTok with 1 star. The Google Play store rating of the app dropped to 1 but it has now picked up to 1.6. Sources close to the company told indianexpress.com that low-rating does not mean the app will be removed from Play store. If you are impacted with the content that creators have been posting that shouldn’t be posted on a social media platform with millions of options, there’s an option to delete it.

If you wish to get off the app for the time being and return later — when things and content gets better — you can simply uninstall it. Just head over to Google Play store or Apple App store if you have an iPhone. But in case you wish to remove yourself from TikTok forever you will need to delete the account.

TikTok suspends Faizal Siddiqui’s account after social media wrath over creator’s video

How to delete TikTok

It’s easy. Before going forward with deleting the TikTok account you must note that after requesting for deletion TikTok will first deactivate the profile 30 days quite similar to how Facebook works and then delete it after 30 days. If you log in anytime between 30 days the account will be re-activated again.

Here’s a step-by-step process on how you and delete your TikTok account

*Open TikTok app

*Head to your profile click on the three dots at the top of your phone screen.

*Click on Manage my account option, scroll down and click on Delete my account.

*The app will then ask you to verify your details and then will be redirected to delete account page

*Click on Delete Account option and then “Delete”.

Few things to keep in mind

After you delete the TikTok account you will no longer be able to log in to TikTok with that account and lose access to any videos you have posted. TikTok guidelines also mention that after deleting the account users will not get a refund on any items they have purchased from the platform. All information that is not stored in your account such as chat messages, may still be visible to others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd