Facebook-owned Instagram is a popular photo-sharing app with over 700 million users worldwide. Some users may still be looking for ways to delete their account for some reason or the other. So, here’s our step-by-step guide to deleting Instagram account permanently. Do remember that deleting your Instagram account will also delete your photos, videos, comments, likes and followers, and once gone, it isn’t possible to recover all that.

How to delete Instagram account permanently

Step 1: It isn’t possible to delete your Instagram account using mobile apps. So, go to the Instagram desktop site, here: https://instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/

Step 2: Sign in to your existing Instagram account that you want to delete. Once done, select an option from the drop-down list why you want to delete your Instagram account.

Step 3: Re-enter your Instagram account password. The option to delete your Instagram account will appear only after you have selected a reason. Once done, hit ‘Permanently delete my account.’

Similarly, if you want to delete some other Instagram account of yourself, click the username at the top right corner > click the gear icon on your profile > log out. Log back in as the new account you want to delete and repeat the same procedure as above.

Note: If you don’t want to get rid of your Instagram forever, you may also choose to disable it temporarily.

Tips to disable your Instagram account temporarily

Step 1: First of all, it’s possible to disable your Instagram account within the app. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner > Tap ‘edit profile.’

Step 2: Tap ‘Temporarily disable my account’ in the bottom right and select why you want to disable your account. Re-enter the password.

Step 3: The option to disable your account will appear only after you have selected a reason. Tap ‘Temporarily Disable Account’ option.

If you want to start using the account again, all you need to do is log back into the account that you may have disabled.