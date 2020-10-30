How to create scary Halloween videos using Instagram

It is Halloween. But, Covid-19 has changed a lot of things this year. Not everyone will likely get to attend Halloween costume parties or setup bonfires. You do have the option to watch horror movies at home though.

People today are obsessed with posting most moments of their life on Instagram and you surely don’t want to miss uploading your Halloween look on popular social media apps. You can always use scary Halloween Instagram filters than posting all the photos in just one Halloween costume. While you will get some spooky filters on Snapchat, the wildest options are only available on Instagram.

Let’s see how you can quickly create scary Halloween videos using this Facebook-owned Instagram app.

How to create scary Halloween videos?

Step 1: Open the Instagram app, and swipe right to enter the Story section.

Step 2: Swipe left until you find the “Browse effects” option. You need to tap on this and you will find Instagram promoting Halloween filters on the top bar.

Step 3: Just tap on any filters you would like to use and press on “Try it.” You then will be able to see the spooky filter on your face. You can make a short video, with or without the terrifying faces.

Step 4: Once your video is ready, you can add horror music from the app itself to add to the horror quotient. To add Halloween music to the video, you don’t need to exit. You will see a sticker icon on the top right corner, which you need to tap on. Here you will find the Music option. After clicking on it, you can type Horror or Halloween on the search bar. After selecting the music, your video is ready and you can then upload it.

What if you want to watch horror movies online with friends?

One of the best ways to get in the Holloween spirit is to watch scary movies in a dark room and play spooky pranks with friends. While this year you will be staying at home, you can use Netflix Party to watch videos online with friends and even chat at the same time.

You just need to install the Netflix Party extension and create a link, which you can share with your friends. Once everyone has logged in and joined the party, it syncs the playback across your accounts, so that you can watch a video at the same time. You can also try the “TwoSeven” app as it lets you watch YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and other video streaming apps while video chatting.

