How to convert PDF file to a Word Document

Here’s how you can convert PDF file to a new Word document

Convert PDF file to a Word document: PDF files come in handy while trying to send out a form, a resume or CV. But at times it becomes difficult and tedious to retrieve text from a printed document or when you want to make a few changes without going back to the main/source document.

In such situation, a PDF file converter makes it easy to convert the PDF document into a Word file. If you are looking for ways to convert your PDF file into a Word document here’s how you can do it-

Converting PDF file to Word document with Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat is one of the easy and feasible options to convert a PDF file into a Word document. However, in order to access the Adobe Acrobat, you need to sign in with your account. Adobe offers a seven-day free trial of Adobe Acrobat Cloud which you can use for ‘one-time conversion.’

In case you want to use it for a regular purpose, you will be required to pay an amount of Rs 1,014 a month with an annual commitment. Here’s how you can you Adobe Acrobat for conversion of PDF files

1. Open the PDF file you want to convert in Adobe Acrobat.

2. In the right-hand pane, you will see “Export PDF”

3. The file once uploaded you will find “Convert To” option below it

4. Click on the Microsoft Word which will show you the format options, for instance, Microsoft Word (*.docx), Microsoft Word (*doc) etc

5. Select the format you want to convert your PDF file and then click on the Convert button

6. Adobe will automatically run the text recognition for any scanned document in the following step.

7. Name the new Word file that is converted and save it in the desired location in your system. Users should keep in note that the often change the formatting and placement of text which means they will have to reformat it the Word document later on.

Converting PDF file to Word document with Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is another option that you can use to easily and quickly convert PDF file to a Word document. Here’s how you can use it for conversion

1. Open Microsoft Word first and then click on the File option that you will see on the top left corner

2. Select the Open tab that you will find below

3. The tab once open, locate the PDF file that you want to convert either searching it by name or browse in the stored location. The file once found, select it and click “Open”

4. Once done, Microsoft Word will automatically convert your PDF file into a new Word document.

Besides Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Word there are several web-based services available as well that can help to convert PDF file to a Word document. Some of these services are freemium and can help in certain instances when you don’t have quick access to Microsoft Word or Adobe. In case you want to convert PDF files with web apps here are a few that you can check- PDF Pro, Smallpdf, Foxit that gives you a free trial version.

