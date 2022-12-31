scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

How to clear WhatsApp storage space on Android

Tired of good morning messages and memes taking up valuable storage space? Here's how you can delete WhatsApp media like images, videos and files using the built-in tool.

WhatsAppWhatsApp has a built-in tool that lets you free up storage space. (Express Photo)
While there are many perks to using WhatsApp, there are times when you went just want those good morning messages or memes to disappear. Even though you can ignore them, these images and videos are often automatically downloaded and eat up a significant portion of our device storage over time .

It is a tedious task, especially for those who are part of several groups or just receive tons of media like photos, videos, files and other things from numerous people. Thankfully, WhatsApp comes with a built-in storage tool that lets you identify which chats are taking up how much storage and lets you sort files by size. Here’s how you can free up WhatsApp storage space on your device.

1. Open WhatsApp and head over to the ‘Chats’ tab. Now tap on ‘More options’ and navigate to ‘Settings’.

2. Now tap on ‘Storage and data’ and find the ‘Manage Storage’ option.

3. Here, on the top, you will messages that have been forwarded many times. Below this, you will files ‘larger than 5 MB’.

4. Tapping on the aforementioned sections will give you the option to select and delete them one by one or you can select and delete them all.

5. To delete, select all the items you want to delete first and tap on the delete icon that appears on the top right of the app.

6. You can also delete items from chat using the search feature. To do so, head over to the chat section and tap on photos, videos and documents. Find the item you want to delete, tap on more and proceed to hit the delete button.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 15:05 IST
