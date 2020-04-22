How to clean your AC all by yourself

Here is how you can clean AC by yourself. Here is how you can clean AC by yourself.

In India, the nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 3, 2020, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During this period, people need to stay home and with everything being brought to a standstill, it is hard to find a service technician to repair your electronic items including the air conditioners.

So, it’s recommended to clean the AC before you put it to use this summer. Here is a Do-It-Yourself guide to clean your AC filters and be summer-ready.

Guide to clean your AC

The first step to clean your AC is to switch off its power supply and open the AC panel.

Now proceed to remove the filter.

If your unit has more than one filter, remove them one by one.

Take a toothbrush and gently clean the evaporator to remove any dirt.

You should be extra cautious while doing this as the sharp fins of the evaporator coil could cut your skin.

After using the toothbrush, take a clean cloth and remove the dust from the AC.

To clean the filters, put them under a tap and clean thoroughly.

Let the filters dry and place them back.

Shut the AC panel.

Now, turn the AC on and that’s it.

Cleaning the outdoor unit is a bit difficult. As per farnendermer.com, first of all, you need to turn off the fuse that controls the air conditioner and vacuum the condenser fins on the top of the air conditioner. After this, use a soft-bristled vacuum attachment to remove any dust or debris that may inhibit air-flow.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

If you want to deep clean the external unit, unscrew the top grill and remove the fan without disturbing the electrical connections. Use a damp cloth to wipe any dust or debris from the fan. Spray the inside of the empty air conditioner unit with moderate pressure from a water hose and put it all back. Leave the unit to dry before starting it again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd