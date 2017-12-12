How to claim Reliance Jio Rs 1000 cashback offer on Xiaomi Redmi 5A

jio-xiaomi-redmi-5a jio-xiaomi-redmi-5a

Reliance Jio offers a massive Rs 1000 cashback to all Xiaomi Redmi 5A customers. The cashback offer applies to customers who perform 13 consecutive recharges on or before November 30, 2019. Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs 4,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 6,999.

How Jio-Xiaomi Redmi 5A Rs 1000 cashback offer works

Jio offers cash back in the form of 10 vouchers worth Rs 100 each. Each of these vouchers is redeemable on minimum Jio Rs 309 recharge in addition to Jio Rs 201 data add-on plan.

The offer is limited to Jio Prime members. However, Jio users must perform 13 consecutive recharges with Jio Rs 199 plan. Keep in mind only one Rs 100 voucher is redeemable per recharge.

Unredeemed cash back vouchers expire November 30, 2020.

How to avail Jio-Xiaomi Redmi 5A Rs 1000 cashback offer

Step 1: To redeem Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 1000, Jio users need to download MyJio app on their Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

Step 2: Open MyJio app and go to ‘View Vouchers’ option available under ‘My Vouchers.’

Step 3: Now, go on to make minimum Jio Rs 309 recharge and redeem Rs 100 voucher during checkout.

Everything that you need to know about Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan



As mentioned before, Jio users need to perform 13 consecutive recharges with Jio Rs 199 plan. It offers free voice and unlimited data for 28 days.

Users benefit from 28GB data and 1GB daily data. Last but not least, users also benefit from unlimited SMS and access to other Jio apps and services.