How to claim free Netflix and Amazon Prime on your Jio mobile number

Reliance Jio has several plans that offer OTT benefits aka free access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. If you are looking for a plan that includes access to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Videos, make sure to check out the plans mentioned below. Apart from the aforementioned OTT platforms, these plans also come offer access to other services like JioTV, Jio Security, Jio Cloud and JioCinema and more.

Jio prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+Hotstar. The first plan costs Rs 1,499 and offers 2GB mobile data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 84 days. The second plan also offers access to Disney+Hotstar but has a validity of 365 days. However, users can access up to 3GB of high-speed internet per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. It can be purchased for Rs 4,199.

Jio postpaid plans

Unlike Jio prepaid customers, postpaid users have more options to choose from. As of now, Jio is offering three postpaid plans that offer access to OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The first plan is priced at Rs 799 and offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and up to 150GB of mobile data per month. The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers similar benefits but increases the monthly mobile data limit to 200GB. The most expensive plan is priced at Rs 1,499 giving access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Keep in mind that Reliance Jio gives access to the mobile-only Netflix plan, which limits the subscription service to mobile devices with the number of devices limited to one.

Also Read | Ericsson partners with Jio to build 5G standalone network

If you happen to change your postpaid plan and switch to one that does not offer a subscription to Netflix, you will lose the subscription.

How to activate Netflix

If you have a Jio plan that offers access to Netflix, claiming the subscription is really easy. Users can either activate Netflix via Jio.com or using the MyJio app.

1. To do so, launch the MyJio app on your phone with an active Jio connection and log in to your account.

Advertisement

2. From there, you can find the Netflix ‘Activate Now’ banner on the top of the home page.

3. Once you click on it, you will be redirected to the Netflix website, where you need to create a new account, following which Netflix will be instantly activated.

How to activate Amazon Prime membership

Like Netflix, Jio users require the MyJio app to activate their Amazon Prime membership.

Advertisement

1. When you log in to the MyJio app, click on the ‘Activate Now’ button on the top of the app homepage.

2. This will redirect you to the Amazon website where you can either create a new account or log in to your existing account following which your membership will be instantly activated.

3. Users should use the same credentials they used in the step above to avail of Amazon Prime benefits like Prime Video, shopping and Amazon Music.

How to activate Disney+Hotstar subscription

The Disney+Hotstar offer is available only for prepaid customers who opt for the Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 plan. Soon after users recharge using the above-mentioned amount, they will receive a unique Disney+Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio account, which can be used to get one-year access to the video streaming service.

1. To activate the one-year Disney+Hotstar Premium subscription, you need to visit the Hotstar website or install the Disney+Hotstar app.

Advertisement

2. From there, log in to Disney+Hotstar using your Jio phone number, validate using the OTP you receive on your phone and you will be good to go.