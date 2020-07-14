How to find your computer’s specs on Windows 10

Microsoft Computer at a store (AP File Photo) Microsoft Computer at a store (AP File Photo)

Knowing your PC’s configuration is essential as it helps you understand the kind of apps you can run on it or not. It also helps when you look for a newer version of the software and whether your PC needs an upgrade to run it or it meets the minimum requirements.

Here’s an easy guide to help you know your PC’s specifications in case you are skeptical about the performance before installing a new game, editing software etc:

# Click on the Windows icon on the bottom left corner of your screen or simply press the Windows button on the keyboard and scroll for the ‘settings’ option and click on it.

# You can also type ‘settings’ in the search bar and open the app.

# Click on the ‘System’ icon out of a range of options available once you open the settings app.

# Take your cursor towards the left of the window that opened and scroll down. Click on the ‘About’ option at the bottom.

# You will get to know about the model of your PC/laptop, Processor used (whether AMD or intel), Device ID, Product ID, RAM, and other specifications. You can also check out the Windows version installed on your system and when was it last updated. There is also an option to change the name of your system.

There is another way to find out the specifications of the system you are using.

# Type ‘dxdiag’ in the search bar and press enter.

# Once you press enter, a dialog box opens which has a range of options regarding your PC specifications. You can check which kind of graphic card you have installed in your system under ‘Render’ or know about the sound hardware under option ‘Sound 1’ to the DirectX version installed.

