How to check Jio data balance and never get caught running low on data

Jio has been offering unlimited data on many of its tariff plans, but those plans have Fair Usage Policy (FUP) which when exceded can lead to lower data speeds. So it’s always better to keep a track of your data usage. The data usage you see in your phone’s settings is not accurate, rather it’s recommended to check data usage directly from the Jio servers. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check data balance:

How to check the data balance on your Android or iOS smartphone:

Download and install the MyJio app

Open the MyJio app

Tap on Sign in with SIM

Tap on the Balance tab

Here you can check how much data you have remaining and in how many hours it will renew in. You can also further tap on the Usage tab to get more details.

To check the data balance on your browser

Go to Jio’s official website

Click on Sign In on the top right

Sign in using your registered email id and password or click on the Sign In using OTP option

Once you complete the sign in process, you will be able to see the usage details of your data, calls and SMS.

However, if you are still struggling to save data, here is something you can do to prevent wastage of mobile data.

On Android smartphones

Go to your mobile data options and find the data usage tab. There you will see a list of apps, which you can select and then turn off data consumption for them.

On iOS devices

Open Settings, after which you will need to go to the Mobile Data tab. Scroll down and you will see a list of devices which you can turn on/off depending on whether you want them to pull your mobile data or not.