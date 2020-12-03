IRCTC PNR status: How to check Indian Railways IRCTC PNR status on WhatsApp

IRCTC PNR Status: Here's how you can check the running status of your train on WhatsApp. (Image: Railofy)

IRCTC PNR Status: During the ongoing pandemic, travelling has become a whole together different experience than before. With people taking more and more precautions and trying to maintain distance from each other, Railofy has launched a new feature that allows users to get real-time PNR Status and Train Journey Information via WhatsApp.

With the help of this feature passengers can keep themselves updated with live train status, PNR status, previous railway station, upcoming station and more. It will eliminate a passenger’s need to dial 139 for live train running status or download some random, third-party apps on their smartphone.

The company claims that its new feature is “aimed at introducing convenience to the overall time-consuming and tiring experience of searching for PNR status and other train information like train delays, live station alerts, etc on multiple apps and websites.”

Here we will be taking a look at how you can check Indian Railways PNR status and real-time train journey information via WhatsApp.

* Before you start off, update your WhatsApp by heading over to the Play Store for Android or App Store for your iOS device tapping the update button on the app description page.

* Now save Railofy’s train enquiry number “+91-9881193322” on your phone. This will then bring up the contact in your WhatsApp contacts list.

* Now head over to WhatsApp and tap on the new message button to open your contacts list.

* Select the Railofy contact and then in the message window type in your 10 digit PNR number.

* After sending their PNR number to Railofy, the company will keep the user up to date in real time about the status of the train via WhatsApp.

According to the company, ” a typical IRCTC user checks his PNR Status approximately 10 to 20 times before the journey date.” This new service will allow them to get regular updates of the PNR Status right on their WhatsApp number. Apart from this, while inside of the train, passengers will be informed about the next upcoming station.

