Here’s how to check FASTag balance online, offline

Starting January 15, 2020, the FASTag is mandatory for all vehicles crossing a toll plaza in the country. The RFID-enabled FASTag sticker needs to be affixed on the windshield of the vehicle while passing through an electronic toll collection gate and failing to comply with the new rules invite a penalty of double the toll fee.

Users have multiple options to get the FASTag including both the online and offline means. Selected bank branches, POS (point of sales) set up by banks or NHAI, select petrol pumps are providing FASTag stickers that are linked to a user’s bank account. Alternatively, users can get FASTag online, attach it with their car, and set up payment method including the NHAI prepaid wallet as well as third-party wallets.

The FASTag account is always linked to a payment solution. We are listing out how you can check your FASTag account balance with respect to every payment method.

Check FASTag account balance with banks

If you have got your FASTag from a bank branch of a POS set up by the bank, your FASTag account would have been linked to your existing bank account with that specific bank. Every bank has a dedicated FASTag portal where you can log in and check your account balance. The login process differs for every bank but once you are logged in, you can see your account details. Open your respective bank’s web interface and you can easily spot the FASTag option on the homepage.

Paytm also offers to manage the FASTag account.

Check FASTag account balance with NHAI wallet

If you have ordered FASTag online using the MyFastag app and have activated the NHAI wallet, you can check your account balance using the same app. Once you are logged in to the MyFastag app, you can spot your NHAI wallet and directly see the account balance. Alternatively, the NHAI prepaid FASTag account holders can give a missed call on 8884-3333-31 to get an update on their account balance.

Check FASTag account balance with Paytm wallet

If you have ordered FASTag online using Paytm Mall and linked your Paytm wallet to the FASTag account, the balance in the Paytm wallet will act as your FASTag balance itself. You can log in to your Paytm account to see the Paytm wallet balance. If you are low on balance, you can top-up the wallet using Bank Cards, internet banking, or UPI.

While you can check your FASTag account balance by visiting the issuing bank’s FASTag portal or checking the wallet balance attached to your FASTag account, you also receive regular updates on your registered mobile number alerting you about your low running FASTag balance. Users also receive SMS update for FASTag toll payments informing about the deducted toll fee.

