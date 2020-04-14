How to look good and hide that messy room during a Zoom Meeting

How to add virtual background to Zoom meeting, add beauty mode How to add virtual background to Zoom meeting, add beauty mode

Of late Zoom video calling platform has been under scrutiny due to some data leak controversies. Here are all the controversies around Zoom. Most people across the world are using Zoom for official video calls and also personal or family calls. We previously discussed some tips and tricks to use Zoom efficiently, you can read them here. Today, we are going to talk about how you can look good during Zoom video calls in just a click.

Zoom includes this amazing feature that lets users change the bedroom background to a beautiful looking scenario or in fact allow them to even add a background of outer space or San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. But if none of the already available backgrounds impresses you, there’s also a way to customize own background and use it during video calls.

Here’s how to change Zoom video call background

*First download and install the Zoom app. It can be used on desktop as well as mobile phone.

*You will then need to enter your phone number/email ID to sign up.

*To change the background of the video call just head over to the profile option on the top right corner of the desktop screen. To change the background on the mobile app go to the three dots at the bottom of the screen after joining a video meeting.

*Head over to the Settings option and click on Virtual Background. Select a background from the available options.

*You will be able to see some default background options by Zoom. Just click on the background you like the most and your real background will automatically change.

*To add your own photo as a Virtual Background you just need to click on the ‘+’ icon on the screen, choose the background and you’re good to go.

*To delete the virtual background and stick to the real one just tap on ‘X’ icon at the top left corner of the screen.

Add a beauty filter to look beautiful

A lot of people like to use beauty mode while clicking selfies and that’s because it hides the blemishes present on the face. Similarly, to make you look better during Zoom meetings the video platform provides a feature called Touch Up My Appearance. It works similarly to beauty mode, adds a filter and hides face marks. To enable the option click click on the up arrow next to Start Video. head over to the video settings, and under My Video and enable the Touch Up My Appearance option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd