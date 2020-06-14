How to hide that messy room background during a video call

How to change that messy background before a video call (Image: Zoom) How to change that messy background before a video call (Image: Zoom)

Every though the government is slowly relaxing the lockdown a lot of us are still working from home and depending on a lot on video calling platforms to connect with colleagues. One problem that most of us face during a video call is to hide that messy room. All of us, in almost all video calls, had to fix the room before starting a video call. Most of the popular video calling platforms are now making this task easy by adding a virtual background option for users.

Zoom was among the first ones to come up with this feature. Followed by many other competitors including Skype, Messenger Rooms and now Microsoft Teams.

Here’s how you can change the real background to a virtual one during a Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams call.

How to change Microsoft Teams background

Microsoft is adding new features to its video calling platform to catch up to the competition. In Microsoft Teams, users can either change the background or simply blur it. To blur the background users will just need to head to the Background effects feature and select Blur option from the list. The platform also allows users to replace the real background with any default image provided by Microsoft.

Users also have the flexibility to choose their own photos from their gallery. To use own image, users will need to “Add new” option and then select one to upload from the computer or phone. Users must ensure the file is either in .JPG, .PNG, or .BMP format.

Before the new background is applied to the video call users will be able to preview it and see how it actually looks and change it anytime.

How to change Zoom background

Zoom has the background change feature for a very long time. In fact, it was among the first ones to bring this feature onboard. The platform allows users to add solid coloured background or choose from the zoom collection or own gallery. Here’s how to you can setup a virtual background to a zoom call:

Users will first need to Sign in to the Zoom web portal as an administrator with permission to edit Account settings. Then click on the Account Settings. Users will then need to navigate to the Virtual Background option on the Meeting tab and verify that the setting is enabled.

To enable the setting users will need to click the Status toggle to enable it and then click Turn On option to verify the change. To make the setting mandatory for all users will need to click the lock icon, and then click Lock to confirm the setting.

How to change Skype background

If you use Skype and want to change the background of your video call just open Skype app, just head over to the video button or click the More menu, then click on Choose background effect.

You will then need to click on Blur the room or choose an image you added or simply add a new image and make it the background. This is the process to change background while the call is on.

To change background before a call, open Skype app, click your profile picture > Settings > Audio and Video option > background effect > add image and set as call background.

