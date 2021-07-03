Want to change Aadhaar card details online? Here’s how you can update

People can easily update the details of their Aadhaar card online. All you need to do is visit the government’s official online portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Uidai) and follow some simple steps. The site allows you to change personal details such as name, address, sex, and date of birth on the Aadhaar card. Read on to know more about how you can update Aadhaar card details online.

How to update Aadhaar card details online?

Step 1: Go to the official uidai.gov.in website and visit the “Update Aadhaar” section.

Step 2: You then need to tap again on the “Update Address in your Aadhaar” link. Once you click on it, you will be redirected to a page that will allow you to update more than your address.

Step 3: Now click on the “Proceed to Update Aadhaar” link and then enter the relevant credentials. You will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number and captcha. After that, you need to tap on the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Step 4: Once you receive a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number, just enter it. After which, you will be ble to update your demographics data. You just need to click on the “demographics data” option. Just add the latest details and submit the data by clicking on “Proceed” button.

Step 5: At the end, you will also be asked to upload relevant documents which validate the changes you want to make to your Aadhaar card. In simpler terms, you will have to provide a proof for the changes you are making.

Aadhaar card update online: What all details can you change?

As per the official site, the following demographic data can be updated online:

#Name

#Date of Birth

#Gender

#Address

#Language

How many times Aadhaar data can be updated?

You are allowed to update the name on your Aadhaar card twice in a lifetime. One can change the gender and date of birth only once. The official site says “change in Date of Birth can be updated only for unverified DoB.”

What document is required for Online Updates?

Each type of update will require some verification. For Name, you need to scanned copy of Poof of Identity (POI) and for date of birth, you will require Scanned copy of poof of date of birth. If you want to update gender, then OTP authentication via mobile/Face Auth.

If you are going to update address, then you should have scanned copy of Poof of Address (POA). If you just want to update language, then you don’t need to submit any document for it.