Telegram: How you can buy unique usernames via Fragment

Telegram is now adding a new feature that lets users buy usernames on a dedicated platform known as Fragment. In a blog post, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stated that the most popular and valuable usernames are already available for purchase.

He went on to say that Telegram will also add the ability to sell their existing usernames on Fragment in the coming days. Fragment is a free platform that lets users transact collectables like usernames with each other and is based on TON, a blockchain developed by Telegram.

How to buy usernames on Telegram

To get started, all you need to do is visit Fragment and search for the username you are interested in. Depending on the availability, the platform will show it as available, on auction or sold. If the username you are interested in is on auction, click on it and you will be redirected to a page where it shows the highest bid along with the bid step and minimum bid.

Below, you will see the Telegram username, TON Web 3.0 address and the time remaining for the auction. On the bottom of the page, you will see the bid history with price, date and the TON address where the bid came from.

Fragment currency: Note that Fragment uses a special currency called Toncoin. To use the currency, you must either connect your TON account to Fragment or create a new TON wallet.

Placing bids: To place your bid, simply tap on the ‘Place bid’ option and enter the amount. If your account is connected to your TON wallet, you will be able to place the bid, otherwise, you need to scan the QR code that pops up and pay the amount with Tonkeeper.

In case someone places a higher bid than your offer, the Toncoins you used for the auction will be refunded automatically. If a particular username is not available on Fragment, it means it is already in use by someone and not up for sale yet.