Reliance Jio allows users to borrow some data for free when they run out of data and can’t recharge immediately. The company offers emergency data loan packs of 1GB to its customers. It is visible in the company’s MyJio app. One just needs to tap on the hamburger menu and go to the “Emergency Data Loan” tab to activate free data.
The new emergency data loan facility basically offers customers the flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ functionality who run out of their daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.
So if you are not able to pay for the data after exhausting it, then you can instantly get it on loan and pay later. Reliance Jio allows its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1GB. It should be noted that each 1GB data pack is priced at Rs 11.
At a time, you can only borrow 1GB of data and if you want up to 5GB of data, then you can avail the same by activating the emergency data loan facility four times. If a customer takes 5GB of data, then the total data loan amount will be Rs 55. As per the company’s app, the Jio emergency loan pack “works as per the validity of your underlying main plan.”
5GB of data should be more than enough and will offer relief to those who are not able to pay for some reason. Here’s a quick look at how you can borrow up to 5GB of data from Reliance Jio without paying for it at the initial stage.
How to borrow up to 5GB of data from Reliance Jio?
Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone and go to ‘Menu,’ which is on the top left of the page.
Step 2: Select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services and Click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner.
Step 3: Select the ‘Get emergency data’ option.
Step 4: Click ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit.
Step 5: Emergency data loan benefit is activated.
