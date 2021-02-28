How to use Twitter Bookmark to save tweets for later

Here's how you can bookmark tweets in a few easy steps. (Image Source: AP/File)

If you’ve ever run into something that looked interesting while taking a quick stroll through your Twitter feed, you often end up either watching that video half-heartedly or skipping it entirely because of your time restrictions. However, what you can do instead is ‘bookmark’ the tweet so you can view it at your convenience later.

Twitter bookmarks allow you to save a tweet and return to it later when you have the luxury of time. The feature has been around since 2018 but many people still do not know about it and end up liking tweets or sharing the tweet with others, just so that you can then access them later.

Here is how to use the Bookmark feature on Twitter.

Step 1: Navigate to the tweet that you want to bookmark so that you can view it later on.

Step 2: Find and click on the share button below the tweet.

Bookmarked tweets can be found in the ‘Bookmarks’ section on the Twitter homepage main menu. (Express Photo) Bookmarked tweets can be found in the ‘Bookmarks’ section on the Twitter homepage main menu. (Express Photo)

Step 3: Amongst the share options, look for the ‘bookmark’ icon, as shown in the feature. Click on this icon, and the tweet will be added to your list of bookmarked tweets.

Step 4: Go to the Twitter hamburger menu on your Twitter homepage by clicking on the three lines on the top left corner of the screen.

Step 5: Under the ‘Bookmarks’ tab, you will find a scrollable list of all of your bookmarked tweets, which you can now view at your convenience.

Note that bookmarking tweets doesn’t alert your followers or the person/page that posted the tweet. However, your interactions with bookmarked tweets will be publicly visible. Hence, any bookmarked tweets that you like or comment on will alert the poster and your followers.