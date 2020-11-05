How to book a gas cylinder using (Alexa Amazon Alexa/File Photo)

Amazon has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to make it easier for users to book a gas cylinder and encourage cashless transactions. Yes, you now don’t need to book LPG refills through an automated interactive voice response system and pay in cash.

Amazon India is now allowing you to do that through its website. In fact, you can also book and pay for HP gas cylinders with the help of Alexa. The digital assistant will take a few seconds to complete the task.

How to book a gas cylinder using Alexa

You first need to visit the ‘LPG’ category under the Amazon Pay tab, or “Pay Bills” tab on the homepage. Here, just register your HP GAS mobile number or the 17-digit LPG ID to the Amazon account.

Once this is done, you can ask Alexa to book a gas cylinder. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, then you just need to say “Alexa, book my HP GAS cylinder.” Alexa will ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment.

Customers will get an SMS confirming payment and they will be able to view distributor details on Amazon.in. “Amazon Pay customers can now complete their transaction in less than 30-seconds with zero-clicks and just three voice commands to Alexa,” the company said.

It is important to note that if you are not an HP Gas subscriber, then you won’t be able to book gas cylinders using Amazon. The virtual assistant will complete the task by deducting the required amount from the account.

The e-commerce giant will also give users the option to pay using any digital mode, including UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards and net-banking. Amazon is saying the payment process will be end-to-end encrypted for the secure online transaction. Customers will also get up to Rs 50 cashback after paying through Amazon Pay. Furthermore, one can just repeat the transaction and will not need to re-enter the details every month.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Most of the customers prefer to pay via cash for their LPG cylinder. Our partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will simplify the booking and payment experience for cooking gas and benefit millions of consumers,” said Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay.

