How to book a bus online via IRCTC website: Step-by-step guide

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) now also supports online bus booking services. The passengers can now book a bus from IRCTC’s website at reasonable prices. This service will also be available via IRCTC’s mobile app in the coming weeks. The integration of the bus service is expected to be completed in the first week of March, as per a report by ANI. As the service is already live on the official site, here’s how you can book a bus online via IRCTC.

How to book a bus online via IRCTC website?

Step 1: Open the IRCTC site and click on the icon of ‘Bus Tickets.’

Step 2: Enter the details of where you want to travel and depart from. You will also be required to enter the departure date on the same page and then hit the search button.

Step 3: The IRCTC website will show a list of buses that will drop to your desired destination. It will show you the names of the bus operators, departure time, total duration it will take to reach your destination, arrival time, and price of the service.

*There is also a ‘View More’ button located beside the name of operators. Once you tap on it, you will get to know what facilities you will get on that bus. For example, with B.R. Travels, users will get Water Bottle, blanket, charging point, pillows, hand sanitizer and more. You can also check the cancellation charges of each operator on the same page.

Step 4: Once you decide the bus operator, just click on Select seat. You will get details on boarding time and address. This is where you get to select the place where you want the bus to pick up you and drop in the city. On the left side of the page, you can select the seat you want for travelling. The ones that are in grey colour are already booked by someone. Once you select the seat, the site will mark it with black colour.

Step 5: After entering all the necessary details, you will be shown the total amount payable for the service.

Step 6: Hit the proceed button to book the bus. If you haven’t logged in before clicking on Bus Tickets icon, then you will be asked to log in later at the time of booking the bus. Once you log in, you the site will show you your booking details and you will be required to enter your contact details.

The IRCTC website says that all passengers should have Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone.