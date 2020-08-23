How to block spam messages on your smartphone

Spam messages may contain malware (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Spam text messages have always been annoying. These text messages hog the notifications bar of your smartphone, drain the battery faster, take up space, and push down the important messages in the app. Nowadays, these unwanted text messages even take up the battery of our smartwatches as well as they buzz every notification we receive. Also, deleting these spam messages takes up time and effort. Also, some of these text messages may ask you to click on a link that contains malware.

If you have often wondered how to get rid of these text messages, here are a few solutions available.

# Often the companies sending these promotional messages give you an option to opt-out or stop these texts. However, this only applies when you want to stop messages from legitimate companies. If you get a suspicious message from a random number, don’t reply to it as the scammer will know that the number is valid.

# You can just block the number that has been bugging you with unnecessary messages. On an iPhone, you can just tap on the phone number from where you got the message and then tap on the info button. There will be an option available to ‘Block this caller’, tap on it, and the work is done. On the other hand, on an Android smartphone, you need to open the text and just tap on the three dots on the top-right corner followed by tapping on the ‘Block number’ option.

# You can opt for DND (Do not disturb) service to get rid of the unwanted messages as well.

# If you want to report a particular number for spam messages, you can register a complaint too. For that, dial ‘1909’ and select the option to register the complaint. Your call will be forwarded to a customer service executive. You’ll be asked the name of the telemarketer, telephone number or the header of the message like ‘AD-ALERTH’, date and time of the message and the summary of the text received. A complaint will be registered and a unique complaint number will be provided to you. The telemarketer will inform you of the action taken against the telemarketer within seven days.

