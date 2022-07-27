scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

How to block and unblock phone numbers on an iPhone or Android smartphone

Here is how you can block and unblock select phone numbers on your iPhone or Android device.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 27, 2022 4:49:27 pm
Sometimes, you have no option but to block a number. (Illustrative image)(Image credit: Pixabay)

The smartphone is an invention that truly changed the course of the 21st century, helping us stay in touch with people who could be halfway around the world with a few screen taps. But sometimes, with some people, that is the last thing you want. This is why iPhones and Android smartphones come with a feature that allows you to block contacts. Here is how you can block and unblock selected contacts on your iPhone or Android device.

How to block someone on your iPhone

Go to your phone’s Settings and tap on “Phone”
Tap on “Blocked Contacts”
Tap the “Add New” option
Select the contacts that you want by entering their name or scrolling down the list

How to block someone on your iPhone

Go to Settings and then go to “Phone”
Tap on “Blocked Contacts”
Tap “Edit” on the top right corner
Tap the “Remove” icon (red coloured minus sign) next to the contact you want to unblock
Tap Unblock to confirm, then tap “Done” on the upper right corner

How to block someone on Android

Open the Phone app
Tap on the three vertical dots (More)
Hit “Settings”
Go down to “Call blocking settings”
Hit “Blocked numbers”
Tap the + icon on the top right
Enter the number you want to block

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Alternatively, you can click on a number from your call history or contacts, and go to the “More” menu to block a contact directly from there

How to unblock someone on Android

Open the Phone app
Tap on More (three vertical dots)
Tap on “Settings”
Go to “Call blocking settings”
Select “Blocked numbers”
Go to the number you want to unblock and hit the “X” icon next to it.

Do note that some of these steps could be different depending on your device manufacturer and the version of your Android operating system .

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement