How to block ads on Android phones and tablets

Ads are getting intrusive to the point that the majority of the population wants to get rid of them, but, more often than not, they also help us find new and useful products and services.

The problem is amplified on Android, which has a ton of free apps and games, many of which show full-screen ads and disable the back gesture. If you are tired of seeing obtrusive ads every time you play a game or use an app, here are some ways to get rid of them on Android phones and tablets.

Setting up a private DNS takes less than a minute. (Express Photo) Setting up a private DNS takes less than a minute. (Express Photo)

Private DNS

Setting up a private DNS is the easiest way to get rid of ads, as it relies on a built-in Android setting introduced in 2018 with Android 9 Pie.