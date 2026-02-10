How to block ads on Android phones and tablets

Tired of intrusive ads? Here is how to block them on Android phones and tablets in under a minute.

By: Tech Desk
Feb 10, 2026
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.Ads have become an integral part of our lives. (Image Source: Microsoft Designer/AI)
Ads are getting intrusive to the point that the majority of the population wants to get rid of them, but, more often than not, they also help us find new and useful products and services.

The problem is amplified on Android, which has a ton of free apps and games, many of which show full-screen ads and disable the back gesture. If you are tired of seeing obtrusive ads every time you play a game or use an app, here are some ways to get rid of them on Android phones and tablets.

Setting up a private DNS takes less than a minute. Setting up a private DNS takes less than a minute. (Express Photo)

Private DNS

Setting up a private DNS is the easiest way to get rid of ads, as it relies on a built-in Android setting introduced in 2018 with Android 9 Pie.

Depending on your phone or tablet’s model, the exact steps for setting up a private DNS may vary slightly, but the process is relatively easy and takes less than a minute.

To block ads on an Android at a system level using private DNS, open the Settings app on your device and search for “DNS”.

Now, select “Private DNS provider hostname” or “Specified DNS” (OnePlus, Realme, Oppo), type “dns.adguard.com” and tap the Save button.

Once done, the majority of ads and pop-up banners should be blocked on your Android device.

However, the DNS you just set up may block some websites that you often visit, so if that happens, make sure to turn it off. In case you have tried AdGuard’s DNS service before, there are a ton of alternatives out there.

AdAway is a great set up and forget solution to block ads. AdAway is a great set-up and forget solution to block ads. (Express Photo)

AdAway/Blokada

For years, AdAway has been the go-to app for Android enthusiasts to effectively block ads on their devices. While the app was previously limited to rooted users, AdAway has had a non-root mode for quite some time now.

The rooted method uses your Android’s host file to block hostnames serving ads, whereas the non-rooted method sets up a VPN to block ads in browsers and in apps.

AdAway is open-source and free to use, and can be downloaded from GitHub with a simple Google search.

If you don’t like AdAway, a good alternative is Blokada, another app that works more or less the same way. In addition to blocking ads, it also encrypts your DNS queries when possible and gives users the option to create and control the list of domains that should be blocked or whitelisted.

 

 

