How to block ads in offline games and apps on Android

Blocking ads in Android phones often involves you buying premium versions of the apps or games you use/play. However, a quick workaround in newer Android versions allows you to cut off adds from applications that work offline.

By offline, we mean apps and games that completely function without internet connectivity and have all their data stored offline, not requiring the need to connect to a WiFi network or Mobile data connection to function properly.

Disclaimer: This workaround may not work with all offline apps, and will cripple the functionality of apps that require internet connectivity.

How to block ads in offline apps/games?

Synopsis: Ads are downloaded to your device and displayed at preset intervals. However, they will (in most cases) be completely skipped if the app has no access to the internet to fetch the ads first. We will exploit this by deliberately blocking data and WiFi access to the particular app or game to cut off its connection to the internet and hence, prevent ads from showing up. Here’s how to do that.

Step 1: Uninstall and Reinstall the app, but don’t open it yet.

The trick requires a clean slate in the app/game’s app data folder. The best way to do this is to simply uninstall and reinstall it. Alternatively, you can also clear the cache and storage data of these apps if you know how to do that.

Either way, don’t open the app/game once it has been reinstalled or once its data has been cleared just yet.

Step 2: Go into the ‘app info’ page of the app/game.

Enter the ‘app info’ page of the application you are trying to block advertisements to. Depending on what Android skin you are using, there may be multiple ways to do this. You can try going into Settings/Apps or by long pressing on the Recent Apps card of that application and choosing ‘App Info’.

Here’s how to block ads on Android apps easily. (Express Photo) Here’s how to block ads on Android apps easily. (Express Photo)

If these methods don’t work for you, try searching for how to get to the App Info page on your particular Android skin/ROM.

Step 3: Cut of connectivity to the internet

Inside the ‘App Info’ page, look for a subsection that says ‘Network’, ‘Mobile Data and WiFi’ or something similar. In this section, you should find further options to disable that app’s access to the internet when connected on WiFi or Mobile data. Your Android skin/ROM may even offer a master toggle to cut off connectivity from both with a single toggle.

Turn these switches off so that your app has no connectivity to the internet in any way. Now you can open the app and you shouldn’t see any more ads. However, since the app/game is offline in nature, you will still be able to use it completely.