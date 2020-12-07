How to block a mobile number on an iPhone or on an Android smartphone

Try these tips to block a mobile phone number in a few steps.

Over the years, spam calls have only increased. These unwanted auto-dialed spam calls from Insurance telemarketers and telecom operators are nothing less than a nuisance. While there is no way to completely get rid of scam calls, you can always block numbers on iPhones and many Android smartphones, if you identify a mobile number as spam. Whether you want to stop annoying robocalls or want to block a person’s number whom you don’t like, here’s what you can do to reduce fake and spam calls.

Blocking a call on an iPhone

Apple has made it easy to block a phone number on the iPhone. To block a number, open the Phone app if you are using an iPhone running iOS 13 and tap recent calls tap. Find the number you want to block and tap the icon that has a lowercase letter ”i” in a circle. Scroll down and tap Block this Caller.

Similarly, you can block a number from Messages by selecting the message thread with the contact and tapping the blue “i” in the upper right corner. Tap on the number and then follow the same set of instructions as in the Recents tab in Phone.

If you think that someone can snoop on you via FaceTime, and in case you know the person, find the last conversation you had with the known caller and click the info icon. A screen will appear with the info about the call; scroll down a bit and Block this Caller.

The built-in Block feature in the iPhone allows you to block a phone number. The built-in Block feature in the iPhone allows you to block a phone number.

Blocking a call on an Android smartphone

You don’t need to download a separate app to block a call/number on your Android smartphone. The steps we have mentioned to block a call depends upon what handset and version of Android you are using, but in most cases, the process is easy.

1.) Open the Phone app and tap on the ‘History’ tap.

2.) Tap the three dots next to the mobile number you want to block.

3.) Select ‘Block Number’

All Android phones have a native number blocking feature. All Android phones have a native number blocking feature.

How to block a number on a Samsung phone

Given Samsung is a popular brand in India, a lot of people own a Galaxy phone. While most Galaxy phones run Samsung’s own version of Android, the procedure to block a mobile number is slightly different.

1.) Open the Phone app and then tap “Recents” at the bottom of the screen

2.) Tap the phone number you want to block and then tap “i”

3) Select the ‘Block’ icon on the bottom bar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd